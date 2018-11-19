MondayMusings: Helmets from Jan 1... Will this police chief succeed?

Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham has announced strict implementation of the helmet rule from January 1, 2019.

During a meeting with newspaper editors last week, he pointed out that already 211 people had died in fatal road accidents in the city this year. In recent days, four fatal deaths had occurred on the city roads, including that of a 65-year-old man and the mother of an infant. Last year, 195 lives had been snuffed out in accidents on the city roads.

Given the fact that Pune has the highest number of two wheelers in the country- numbering more than 25 lakhs as per RTO statistics- compulsory use of helmets should have been an accompanying COROLLARY. But that is not the case.

Police commissioner after police commissioner has failed miserably in Pune when it comes to implementing the rule on the mandatory use of helmets by two-wheeler riders. They have all attempted to do what is right, but their resolution, efforts and initiative have failed in the face of fierce opposition from the public. Venkatesham is the latest police commissioner who has promised to bring change on this vital front and we wish him the very best.

The fact is that in view of poor public transport in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, virtually every family in this rapidly expanding city has at least two two-wheelers on an average. A large number of families have up to four two-wheelers used by the working parents and children who may be college-going or employed. Commuting distances have increased because of newly-emerged suburbs and the young and the old are forced to commute on their two-wheelers on the arterial roads, highways and bypasses.

India has the highest number of road accidents in the world and there is a lot of rash driving, not just by speeding two-wheelers but also by four wheelers and heavy vehicles. Road accidents often result in tragic consequences as we all know.

In spite of this dark reality, what is strange about Pune is the refusal of the people to use helmets. The typical Punekar is known for his argumentative nature, and in the past, Punekars have argued incessantly and ingeniously on why they will not use helmets. They have not only blamed helmets for causing spondylosis and have got doctor’s certificates exempting them from using helmets; but have even blamed helmets for causing accidents by blocking sounds of vehicles around them! Some have argued that helmets are badly designed and not suitable for the summers when one tends to perspire a lot. Others have asked what about right-fitting helmets for children and tiny tots. Loud public protests have been held around such opposition.

On the other side are the doctors in the intensive care units of city hospitals who have pointed out repeatedly how the foolish refusal to use helmets has robbed families of their dear ones, or caused serious head injuries and medical complications. This newspaper has run numerous campaigns to urge people to wear helmets.

When Rashmi Shukla, the previous police commissioner, initiated a campaign to urge two-wheeler riders to wear helmets, this newspaper pointed out how the police themselves were violating the rule! Her campaign eventually fizzled out.

We hope the same doesn’t happen with police commissioner K Venkatesham’s initiative. Drawing lessons from the past, it would be prudent for the police chief to get his own department to start using helmets first- from this week itself. Let us wait and watch.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 14:36 IST