Monsoon is back: Ready your umbrellas, heavy rain forecast in Pune

After playing hide and seek for the past two weeks, monsoon made a grand return, with the city experiencing heavy rainfall since Wednesday night. IMD, on Thursday, also issued warnings of excess rainfall in parts of Konkan and Goa and very heavy rainfall in parts of central Maharashtra, including Pune and Marathwada, on July 6 and July 7.

AK Srivastava, head of IMD's climate monitoring and analysis group, Pune, said, "This season, the rainfall has been very heavy in Konkan and Goa, and excess rainfall has been forecast in the region in the next few days. The major reason for the excess rainfall in this part of the state is the prevalence of strong winds."

Speaking about the rain forecast for Pune, Srivastava said, "Pune is likely to receive rainfall similar to that on Wednesday for the coming two to three days. Later, it is expected to recede a little."

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, the city experienced 31.5mm rainfall. The rainfall recorded at Lohegaon since Wednesday was 29.2mm, while at Pashan it was 35.6mm.

On Thursday, between 8:30am and 5:30pm, Pune witnessed 4.1mm rainfall.

As a result of the unannounced strengthening of monsoon, many areas in the city were water logged, leading to traffic chaos during peak hours in the morning and evening. Heavy rains since Wednesday night disrupted traffic in the city, with roads becoming waterlogged and traffic crawling during the peak hours in the morning and evening. Many roads in the city, including regional transport office (RTO) road, University road, Aundh road and Senapati Bapat road, were clogged with traffic as vehicles moved at snail’s pace.

Officials from IMD said, "Following the heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, the total rainfall recorded in Pune since June 1 reached 182.7mm, which is 14.5mm more than the expected rainfall during the period."

According to details available with IMD, most places in the state received excess rainfall, barring a few areas, including Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Satara, Sangli, Malegaon and Jalgaon.

Since June 1, Aurangabad received 140.6mm rainfall, which is 15mm lesser than the expected rainfall during the period. Ahmednagar received 106.1mm rainfall so far, which is 15.1mm lesser than the normal rainfall, and Satara received 182.2mm rainfall, which is 54mm lesser than the normal rainfall, during the period.

The highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Ratnagiri. Since June 1, the rainfall recorded at Ratnagiri is 1993.1mm, which is 966.5mm more than the average rainfall during the period, according to IMD. Mumbai has also recorded a rainfall of 972.1mm since June 1, which is 258.3mm more than the normal expected rainfall during the period.