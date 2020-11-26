e-paper
MSTB acts against private buses charging exorbitant fares

MSTB acts against private buses charging exorbitant fares

Transport department collected Rs 5.69 lakh as aggregate fine. Transport commissioner Avinash Dakanethe had ordered the crackdown

pune Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 16:26 IST
Nadeem Inmadar
Nadeem Inmadar
Transport activist Shashidhar Ghule believes actions like this need to be taken regularly as private profiteering has been happening all through the year.
Transport activist Shashidhar Ghule believes actions like this need to be taken regularly as private profiteering has been happening all through the year.
         

The Maharashtra State Transport Board has taken strict action against as many as 69 private bus players for overcharging and fleecing passengers during the Diwali festival. The action against illegal transport and overcharging was undertaken since November 13 wherein 2,195 buses were checked among which 375 were found guilty of violations.

The transport department collected Rs 5.69 lakh as aggregate fine. Transport commissioner Avinash Dakanethe had ordered the crackdown.

Dakanethe said, “The action has been taken as the transport department had received several complaints against overcharging and harassment of passengers by private players. Actions like these send a strong message to the wrong doers.”

Transport activist Shashidhar Ghule believes actions like this need to be taken regularly as private profiteering has been happening all through the year.

“The violators do not fear the law and have become emboldened over the years,” he said.

