My City, My Voice: Delayed land acquisition halts Pargenagar-Kausarbaug road work

A number of localities under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are witnessing slow progress with respect to road construction work. This has been the scenario since the past two decades.

Besides delayed land acquisition process for construction of approach roads in Mohammadwadi and Pargenagar, a number of Development Plan (DP) roads have also remained just on paper.

More than 10,000 residents staying in 2,000 flats in Kondhwa, Kausarbaug,Undri and Pargenagar have been affected due to the delayed road construction. The 20 metre-wide road which is roughly about half a kilometre long, will prove to be a boon to the area residents, civic activists said.

Sameer Pathan, office-bearer of Nagrik Adhikar Manch, an NGO working for citizens rights in the area, in his complaint to the PMC Commissioner, said, “The DP road passing through Survey No 9 and 10 has not been constructed despite having been acquired by the PMC and having been included under the DP plan since 2004. The road block is near Kumar Sansar society which has now become the dead end of Pargenagar connecting road. The road is the main connecting road to various housing societies built by some of the most prominent builders of Pune. The names of the societies are DSK Garden Enclave, Kumar Sublime, Kumar Sansar, Yash Rhythm, Parge Heights, Vivaan, Nirmaan, Sobha Garnet, Sobha Ivory, Alcon Royce and Alcon Signare.”

However, the PMC has not shown any inclination towards construction of the road for more than a decade, which is causing serious problems to the citizens. The problems range from ferrying critically ill patients, ambulances, senior citizens and women.

Area corporator Nanda Lonkar, who recently resolved the issue of Pargenagar approach road land acquisition, said that her top priority would be solving the issue of roads stuck in land acquisition, litigation and other disputes and construct them. She said that she is on a mission to provide seamless travel on the internal roads of Kondhwa, Kausarbaug, Pargenagar and other places. “Special budgetary allocation will be made and concerned parties will be brought to the table to discuss and resolve the road issue. We will follow up with the PMC and ensure that the road is constructed at the earliest ,” she said.

Pargenagar residents’ forum, founder member, Judith Meneges, said, “When all of us in this locality bought homes from prominent builders, we were clearly shown plans with four DP roads. Based on their reputation we bought the houses. Before giving permission for the buildings, the layout sanction plan is readied by the building permission department. If they have prepared a layout plan, then how has this litigation surfaced which is not allowing roads to be constructed. Why was the permission given to the builders to construct in the first place, when the said area was in litigation. Citizens must not suffer because of lack of proper planning by PMC,” she said.