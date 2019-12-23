Never planned detention centre for illegal immigrants: Fadnavis

pune

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that no detention centre was planned in the state during his regime as the chief minister of Maharashtra. He was speaking in the city on Monday.

Fadnavis was reacting to a question about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarification over no detention centres in India contradicting with a proposal put by BJP government in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis while speaking to reporters said, “It is true that there was a proposal that City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) will build a centre in Navi Mumbai where the foreign nationals whose visas are expired, but were found living in the country can be kept.”

“CIDCO was asked to provide land to set up a centre for those foreigners whose visas have expired and they are still living in India, but it is wrong to call it a detention centre,” Fadnavis said.

Addressing a rally in Delhi on Monday, Modi while reacting to allegations by the opposition over National Register of Citizens (NRC) said that the talk of detention centres in India is untrue. “There are no detention centres in the country,” PM said.

His remarks were criticised by the some of the opposition parties while pointing that the then Fadnavis-led government had proposed to build a centre in Navi Mumbai.

BOX

“My wife speaks her mind, has faced brunt on many occasions’

Commenting on criticism hurled by Amruta Fadnavis against Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said that his wife is an independent personality. “She speaks her mind and for this, she has faced brunt on many occasions. She was even trolled on multiple occasions.”

Amruta on Sunday taunted the Shiv Sena president, saying one cannot be a “Thackeray” just by putting Thackeray after his name while drawing analogy over Devendra Fadnavis’ remarks on Rahul Gandhi, who had said he is not Rahul Savarkar.

“Very true @Dev_Fadnavis ji ! One cannot be a Thackeray also by just putting Thackrey surname after his name! One needs to be true, principled & should think for betterment of people & party members above his own family & power dynamics! @ShivSena @OfficeofUT,” Amruta tweeted.

On being asked if his wife will join politics, he said, “In my view, she will never join.”