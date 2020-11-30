One killed, eight injured as trailer spins out of control near Navale bridge

pune

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 17:38 IST

One person was killed while at least four others were severely injured in an accident caused by a trailer whose driver lost control near Navale bridge on Sunday evening.

One goods carrier, two two-wheelers, one autorickshaw, four cars were among the vehicles that were affected in the resultant pile-up.

The deceased was the driver of the rickshaw which was crushed by the tempo, according to preliminary information.

The driver of the 22-wheeler trailer, which is believed to be the cause of the tragedy, lost control of the vehicle. Whether the reason for the loss of control was technical or his fault is yet to be determined.

The arrested driver was identified as Premram Ramaram Bishnoi, a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

The trailer drifted for a few metres before catching fire, according to fire brigade officials.

Officials of the PMRDA fire brigade are on the scene to douse the fire.

The incident will be recorded at Sinhgad road police station where another case of death by accident was registered earlier in the day.

The deceased was identified as Jayant Ramji Mahadik, (67), a resident of Mahadevnagar in Nandedgaon area of Pune.

The head of a security guard riding on his black two-wheeler in Manikbaug area of Pune was crushed by a city bus at 8:30am on Sunday.

“The man was riding a Dio vehicle. His head was crushed under the rear tyre of the bus,” said sub-inspector Avinash Shinde of Sinhgad road police station who is investigating the case.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act against the driver and cleaner of the city bus and they were both arrested in the case.