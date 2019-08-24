Ordnance factory workers in Pune defer strike

pune

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:51 IST

The factory workers’ strike against proposed corporatisation of ordnance factories has been deferred till further notice, a joint circular issued by three bodies in Pune on Saturday, said.

The workers will resume work from August 26 (Monday). They took the decision after a meeting with the secretary, department of defence production, wherein the unions were assured that a recommendation will be sent to the government to set up a high-level committee to consider their demands.

A total of 7,400 are employed by the three ordnance factories at Dehu road, Ammunition Factory, Khadki and High Explosives Factory, Khadki. The workers were on strike from August 20.

Across India, along with 82,000 defence employees, 40,000 contract workers of factories were also on strike against the corporatisation of ordnance factories.

Dhiraj Lohar, joint secretary, ordnance factory workers’ union, Dehu road, affiliated to All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF), said, “We have decided to defer the strike as the government’s decision to corporatise the ordnance factory has not been finalised. Union leaders in Delhi said that they will consult the federation leaders in order to make ordnance factories efficient.”

The meeting of secretary, defence, with office-bearers of the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF), Indian National Defence Workers Federation (INDWF), Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) and Confederation of Defence Recognised Associations (CDRA) took place on August 23.

Union representatives felt that the government corporatising factories will change service conditions and also create problems for employees.

“After detailed deliberations, it was agreed to recommend to the government the setting up of a high-level official committee to interact with employees’ federations to examine their concerns and other aspects of the proposed new entity. The federations on their part have agreed to withdraw the ongoing strike and continue with the process of dialogue,” a Defence ministry statement.

