Passenger traffic on Pune-Mumbai rail route yet to pick pace 

With rainfall in the region decreasing, especially in the ghat section of the Pune-Mumbai rail corridor and maintenance work of the tracks nearing completion, the Central Railway on Saturday resumed daily operations of trains connecting the two cities. However, as commuters were not aware that train operations have resumed, there was less passenger traffic on the inter-city trains as compared to the usual numbers.

An official spokesperson of the Central Railway Pune Division, said, “A major part of the track maintenance work is over and the situation is safe for us to commence the operations. The operations have now resumed and the trains are running smoothly without any hindrances.”

A proper trail run was also conducted before the operations were resumed, said the spokesperson.

Priyanka Dhodhade, a medical student from the city travelling to Mumbai on Saturday in the Sinhgad Express, said, “I am a little worried as the trains have begun operations after a long gap. However, many people like me are willing to take risks by opting for a rail journey as train is far more convenient than bus and cabs from Pune to Mumbai. The occupancy of these trains is less than what it was before the operations were closed down due to rains.”

Another passenger Ajit Patil travelling in the same train, said, “Because the trains were closed for a long time and people are not aware of the news about the operations returning to normalcy, the traffic is comparatively less. I got the current ticket without any problems and the trains as well were less occupied.”

Heavy rains, waterlogging on tracks, landslides and incidents of boulders falling in the monkey hill region of the ghat section, especially between Karjat and Lonavla, damaged tracks and disrupted rail services on the Pune-Mumbai corridor.

Massive maintenance work was undertaken by the Central Railway division which is expected to end in the next 15 days. At least 200 workers along with railway officials have been working to restore services, a railway official said.

