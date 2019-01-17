Phursungi labour camp fracas leaves one dead

A man was murdered by his colleague at a labour camp in Phursungi on Wednesday. The incident happened at 1.40 am at the camp near the railway lines in Fadtare vasti.

The deceased man was identified as Sampatsingh Maniklal, 52, a native of Singholi, Dindori, Madhya Pradesh. The accused man was identified as Mangalsingh Mahusingh, who is also a native of the same region of Madhya Pradesh.

“They were known to each other. They had arrived in Pune on January 14 for work. Before that they were working in Karnataka. There they had been in a fight on New Year’s eve over who would throw the party. This is the primary information as per the complainant. We will know more after the accused is arrested. He is on the run,” said police inspector (crime) HT Kumbhar of Hadapsar police station, who is investigating the case.

The two had been in a fight in the past and Mahusingh had held a grudge against Maniklal over the fight. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, suspectedly under the influence of alcohol, the men got into another argument which turned violent.

Mahusingh hit the deceased man on the head with a sharp object, killing him subsequently, and injured other labourer in the head when he tried to intervene.

A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station against Mahusingh.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 17:00 IST