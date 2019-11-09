e-paper
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation registers 63 dengue cases in October

According to Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) health officials, in the last 10 months, a total of 184 dengue cases have been reported

pune Updated: Nov 09, 2019 16:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
According to Dr Pavan Salve, PCMC additional medical health officer , the rise in the number of dengue cases is due to climate change.
According to Dr Pavan Salve, PCMC additional medical health officer , the rise in the number of dengue cases is due to climate change.(HT/PHOTO)
         

Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported as many as 63 positive dengue cases in October, showing a rise from the 44 cases that were registered in September.

According to Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) health officials, in the last 10 months, a total of 184 dengue cases have been reported.

Dr Pavan Salve, PCMC additional medical health officer said, “Yes, the cases have risen and we are trying to control it. The health department has undertaken fumigation (a method of pest control) but the residents also need to take utmost care. They need to ensure clean homes and surroundings.”

According to Salve, the rise in the number of dengue cases is due to climate change.

Salve said that no cases were reported from January to May. Dengue cases started surfacing from June when nine cases were reported, followed by 28 in July and 40 in August.

