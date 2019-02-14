Pimpri Chinchwad sees protest by industry association over power tariff hike

The Pimpri Chinchwad Small Scale Industries Association held a protest at the Nigdi tehsil office to oppose the proposal of hike in power tariff on Tuesday. Members of the association burnt electricity bills in front of tehsil office during the protest.

The association said that according to guidelines issued in November 2016, the electricity department has to continue with the existing electricity tariff to the industries till 2022. Hence the new hike in tariff by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) from September 30, 2018, was illegal. This new hike will increase the burden on small scale industries up to 40 per cent.

Sandeep Belsare, association president, said, “Five years ago Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister and Vinod Tawade, minister for education for Maharashtra participated in our protest and had assured that they will solve our problems whenever they will come in power.

“However, four-and-halfyears later they have failed to solve our problem.”

MSEDCL should work on power leakages instead of tariff hike, that will help to improve its MSEDCL’s revenue, Belsare added.

