Pimpri police raid illegal liquor shop, seal IMFL worth Rs 2 lakh

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:11 IST

In lieu of the model code of conduct, ahead of the Maharashtara assembly elections which will take place on Oct 21, a special squad of the Shirgaon police, Pimpri police station, raided an illicit liquor shop, operating in Shirgaon on Sunday evening.

The police have sealed liquor brewing containers and various apparatuses worth Rs 2 lakh. A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against Rahul Nanawat (40), a resident of Shirgaon, who is the main accused in the case, said officials.

Senior police inspector Kishor Mhasawde said, “We carried out the raid on Sunday, however, the accused managed to flee. We are also on a lookout for three others who are who are absconding in the case.”

“The action was taken as the residents in Shirgaon complained regarding this illegal liquor shop. Raids will continue even after the assembly elections,” added Mhaswade.

Senior police inspector Kishor Mhasawde, along with police constables Popat Kamble, Dilip Borkar and other staff members conducted the raid, said officials.

According to officials, the police have invoked relevant sections of the Bootlegging Act against the accused and no one has been arrested so far.

The action has been taken after express directions from Pimpri–Chinchwad commissioner Sandeep Bishoi, who ordered a crackdown on illegal liquor shopsduring the election code of conduct period.

