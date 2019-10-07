e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Pimpri police raid illegal liquor shop, seal IMFL worth Rs 2 lakh

pune Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

In lieu of the model code of conduct, ahead of the Maharashtara assembly elections which will take place on Oct 21, a special squad of the Shirgaon police, Pimpri police station, raided an illicit liquor shop, operating in Shirgaon on Sunday evening.

The police have sealed liquor brewing containers and various apparatuses worth Rs 2 lakh. A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against Rahul Nanawat (40), a resident of Shirgaon, who is the main accused in the case, said officials.

Senior police inspector Kishor Mhasawde said, “We carried out the raid on Sunday, however, the accused managed to flee. We are also on a lookout for three others who are who are absconding in the case.”

“The action was taken as the residents in Shirgaon complained regarding this illegal liquor shop. Raids will continue even after the assembly elections,” added Mhaswade.

Senior police inspector Kishor Mhasawde, along with police constables Popat Kamble, Dilip Borkar and other staff members conducted the raid, said officials.

According to officials, the police have invoked relevant sections of the Bootlegging Act against the accused and no one has been arrested so far.

The action has been taken after express directions from Pimpri–Chinchwad commissioner Sandeep Bishoi, who ordered a crackdown on illegal liquor shopsduring the election code of conduct period.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 18:11 IST

top news
In Cong-NCP poll promises, 80% quota for locals in Maharashtra industries
In Cong-NCP poll promises, 80% quota for locals in Maharashtra industries
Oct 07, 2019 17:58 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 07, 2019 16:52 IST
Fighting black money, India gets Swiss account details for first time
Fighting black money, India gets Swiss account details for first time
Oct 07, 2019 16:55 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
Oct 07, 2019 11:48 IST
US woman says bonded with Boris over Shakespeare, mum on relationship query
US woman says bonded with Boris over Shakespeare, mum on relationship query
Oct 07, 2019 13:51 IST
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Oct 07, 2019 12:48 IST
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Oct 07, 2019 16:10 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News