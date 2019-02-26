PMC instructed to solve complaints received on Aapale Sarkar

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) additional commissioner issued a circular directing all departments to clear pending cases registered on the ‘Aaple Sarkar’ portal of the government. The web portal, Aaple Sarkar, allows citizens to register grievances and send suggestions to the government on various issues. The aim of this portal is to make the state digital by 2019.

In various departments of the PMC, there are 23 pending cases.Vipin Sharma, additional municipal commissioner, issued the circular to all the department heads in PMC and said that despite giving reminders on multiple occasions, the issue has not been sorted.

Sharma asked the department heads to resolve all the complaints on the portal within the next 21 days and submit a report for it.

Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister, expressed unhappiness over the pendency of cases on the portal. Three months after taking charge in 2014, Fadnavis in January 2015 had launched the website with a view to establish direct and close communication between citizens and the government.

In the first week of February, the chief minister instructed all departments in the state to address the complaints registered on the Aaple Sarkar portal within a time frame. As per the chief minister’s instruction, the Pune district collector reviewed the pending cases.

Complaints pending with various departments of PMC

Kondhwa-Yeolewadi ward office- 2

Dhankawadi ward office- 1

City engineer- 2

Shivajinagar- Ghole road ward office- 2

Dhole Patil road ward office- 1

Drainage department- 1

Ahmednagar road ward office- 2

Wanowrie ward office- 1

Smart City -2

Road department -1

Kasba ward office- 1

Water department -3

Aundh-Baner ward office- 4

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 16:19 IST