PMPML to launch 30 midi buses exclusively for women on 8 routes in Pune

On International Women’s Day, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has planned to induct 30 midi buses for women to its ‘Tejaswini’ fleet which will ply on eight select routes.

These include Hadapsar to Varje malvadi, PMC head office to Lohegaon, Kothrud Depot to Katraj, Katraj to Shivajinagar Station, Nigdi to Hinjewadi Phase 3, Katraj to Maharashtra Housing Board, Bhosari to PMC Head office and Bhekrainagar to PMC head office.

Tejaswini Buses will make a total of 218 trips per day with 120 trips in the morning and 98 trips in the afternoon. Siddharth Shirole, director of PMPML says, “Women safety has always been a matter of primary concern to us. Considering this, we have decided to start 30 midi buses exclusively for women.”

A PMPML official says, “The bus is technologically advanced with four CCTV Cameras, ITMS Systems, electronic display boards along with automatic announcements systems”. The blue colour bus will have a seating capacity of 32. The inauguration of these buses will be done by the PMPML Director on March 8.

While Pune mayor Mukta Tilak and PMC commissioner Kunal Kumar and CMD PMPML will inaugurate the Tejaswini Bus at Katraj Stand, PMPML director Siddharth Shirole will inaugurate the bus at the PMC Head office.

PCMC mayor Nitin Kalje and PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar will be inaugurating the bus services in Nigdi. With a plan to induct a total of 1,500 new buses in the coming year, the PMPML, according to officials, is working on creating an infrastructure enabling a major boost in the usage of public transport.