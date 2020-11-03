Polls for two MLC seats in Pune division to be held on Dec 1

pune

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:53 IST

Elections to two legislative council (MLC) seats in the Pune division will be held on December 1. The two seats are for the graduate constituency, and the teacher’s constituency, respectively.

Saurabh Rao, divisional commissioner said, “Against the background of the pandemic, this election will be different and the administration will need to make extra arrangements. Each polling booth will have different entry and exit points, with sanitizers and temperature checks at the entry points.”

Rao added, “ Pune, Solapur, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts are all one constituency for each, the graduate and teacher’s constituency.”

The model of conduct for the two legislative council seats was also announced on Tuesday for western Maharashtra.

The administration has taken possession of all the official cars used by various office- bearers and issued a notice asking that no new projects be announced during the period of the model code of conduct.