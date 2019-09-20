Principal speak: Software today, AI tomorrow, life skills forever

pune

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:36 IST

Dr Dhanya Pramod is a post graduate in Computer Science from Pondicherry central university and completed her doctoral degree from Symbiosis International University. She is a gold medalist at the post-graduate level and has co-authored and published several case studies in IT and Management. Her current professional association includes connections with Isaca ( Information Systems Audit and Control Association; academic advocate-student chapter) and International Association of Computer Science and Information Technology (IACSIT), Singapore (senior member).

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 16:35 IST