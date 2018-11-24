Private bus operators in Pune hike fare by 15-20 per cent

The private bus operators in Pune have increased the bus fare for journeys to various places in and around Maharashtra by 15-20 percent while citing fuel price and manpower cost among various reasons. The announcement was made in a statement byPune Bus Owners Association during their annual general meeting on Friday evening.

The decision has come merely weeks after the unruly fare hike, in violation of government resolution that restricted fare hike more than 1.5 times that of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) rates during festival reason. However, the rates were found to be more than double, even triple in some cases, during Diwali days.Even as the regional transport office (RTO) was enabled to take action, the office did not relieve even a single complaint against the private operators.

"Bus operators’ had to face financial difficulties for many days due to increase in fuel prices and increased costs of manpower and maintenance of vehicles. Therefore, it was decided to increase the tariff rates of bus services across all vehicles by 15 to 20 percent, "said Junawane.

The meeting was attended by members of other organisations like Janardan Murkute, President of Pune Bus Owners Association, Kiran Desai and Tushar Jagtap, Secretary, Pune Bus Onwers Association, Anna Gaikwad, President of Pimpri-Chinchwad Bus Owners Association, Balasaheb Khedekar President of Pune District Luxury Bus Association.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 14:43 IST