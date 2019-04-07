Pune arrested for molesting 20-year-old woman

The Bhosari police have arrested Sachin Shivaji Landge, a resident of Kasarwadi for forcibly entering a house and molesting a twenty-year-old woman on Friday afternoon.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman, Landge entered her house forcibly, tore her dress and wanted to sexually exploit her. The woman raised an alarm after which the accused fled from the spot.

The residents then called up the control room after which police arrived on the scene and a first information report (FIR) was lodged.

