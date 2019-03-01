Pune cops track externed criminal, arrest 5 Hindu Rashtra Sena members

The Hadapsar police arrested seven people on Wednesday, including five members of the Hindu Rashtra Sena.

According to a statement issued by senior police inspector Sunil Tambe of Hadapsar police station, the police received a tip-off that Sandeep Dangmali, alias Sonya Sopan Dangmali, 29 an accused in the Sujit Varma murder case was heading towards Tuljapur from Pune along with 20 of his associates. The police followed him and surrounded the hotel where they stopped for refreshments. Sujit Varma was allegedly murdered in broad day light in Gondhalenagar, Hadapsar

Dangmali was wanted in the murder case and was booked under Sections 302 (murder), 141, 143, 145, 147, 148, 149 and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act by the Hadapsar police in January.

One of the arrested on was identified as Akash Prakash Kakade, 28, a resident of Sasanenagar, Hadapsar. Kakade, who has a history of criminal cases, was under externment for two years from Pune. He was booked under Section 142 of Maharashtra Police Act violating the externment order.

The others were identified as Vishal Sutrave, 25; Sachin Suresh Kale, 24; both residents of Kalepadal, Hadapsar, Vaijanath Arun Bhagat, 35; Prakash Sugriv Sathey, 24 both residents of Manjari, Hadapsar, and Vinayak Pandurang Belsare, 24, a resident of Kavdipat, Hadapsar. They were all booked under Sections 37(1)(3) read with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Sections 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act at Yerawada police station in February. These five men were handed over to Yerawada police for further investigation. They were booked in a case where the members of Hindu Rashtra Sena caused a ruckus outside Yerawada Central Jail in February.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 16:51 IST