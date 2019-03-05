Pune couple consume poison after man films wife while bathing

A man and his wife attempted suicide, after the 20-year-old woman was filmed bathing and then, blackmailed, by one Amol Bhagwan Balkhande, 28, in Alandi.

The accused, Balkhande, is a resident of Mazgaon, Chimbali, Khed taluka, Pune.The 20-year-old complainant was taking a bath in a makeshift area barricaded by a saree near her house, when Balkhande filmed her without her knowledge, the complaint states. Balkhande is denying having shot such a video, police have said.

The film was recorded 12-15 days before March 2, the date on which the couple tried to commit suicide.

After filming the video, Balkhande called the woman to an under-construction building in Chimbali. When she reached there, the man tried to force himself on her, threatening to spread the video of her bathing on WhatsApp.

“He is in two days’ police custody. They drank a chemical named Rogar, which is used in agriculture.They are in the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital undergoing treatment,” said senior police inspector Ravindra Chaudhar of Alandi police station.

“We have recorded her statement. Further investigation is on. He is in police custody till March 6. We have seized the man’s phone and it will be subject to forensic tests which will prove whether he really made the recording,” said police sub inspector (PSI) BM Jondhale of Alandi police station.

While the 32-year-old husband is not yet in a stable medical condition, the 20-year-old recovered enough to record a statement, based on which a case has been filed.

A case under Sections 354(c), 354, 292, 504, 506 and 507 has been registered against Balkhande at Alandi police station. PSI Jondhale is investigating the case.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 16:40 IST