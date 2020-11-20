e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune district reports 748 fresh Covid cases, 60 deaths

Pune district reports 748 fresh Covid cases, 60 deaths

pune Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 20:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune The state health department reported over 748 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and 60 deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.47 lakh Covid cases of which 3.20 lakh have recovered, 7,299 have been reported dead and 16,531 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 335 new cases taking the total count to 176,708 and 16 deaths taking the death toll to 4,149, while Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 165 new cases taking the final count to 86,942 and 33 deaths with 1,241 as death toll.

Pune rural reported 248 new cases taking the final count to 81,100 and 11 deaths taking the death toll to 1,876, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 6,945 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 16.42 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 92.89%. Also, 5,640 new cases in the state were reported on Monday taking the total to over 17.68 lakh.

In addition, 155 Covid deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 47,507. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.63%. Of the 10,035,665 laboratory samples, 1,768,695 have been tested positive (17.62%) for Covid until Friday. Currently, 558,090 residents are in home quarantine and 4,883 in institutional quarantine.

top news
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
‘Home isolation, plasma therapy helped Delhi battle Covid-19’: Arvind Kejriwal at HTLS 2020
‘Home isolation, plasma therapy helped Delhi battle Covid-19’: Arvind Kejriwal at HTLS 2020
HTLS 2020: Delhi’s Covid fight didn’t start from zero, yet we have done well, says Kejriwal
HTLS 2020: Delhi’s Covid fight didn’t start from zero, yet we have done well, says Kejriwal
Health infrastructure didn’t collapse during Covid-19 peak, says Kejriwal
Health infrastructure didn’t collapse during Covid-19 peak, says Kejriwal
Kapil Dev reveals most ‘important’ moment of 1983 World Cup final
Kapil Dev reveals most ‘important’ moment of 1983 World Cup final
‘Don’t only think about IPL’: Kapil Dev on future of Test cricket l #HTLS2020
‘Don’t only think about IPL’: Kapil Dev on future of Test cricket l #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In