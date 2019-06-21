Pune doctors’ new form of asana, Vitthalasana, gets a thumbs up from ICMR

City doctors and orthopaedic surgeons have created a new Yoga asana “Vitthalasana”. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) studied the body posture, inspired by the form of Lord Vitthala seen in temples, and will forward it to the ministry of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) for approval and recognition.

Dr Ravinder Singh, senior scientist at ICMR who studied Vitthalasana late last year, said, “The Pune team of doctors approached us with the proven benefits if the asana, but we as a national body carried out a controlled study in a closed group. We found out the asana simple and having many health benefits. To introduce it as Yoga asana for the common man, we will forward it to the Ayush ministry for approval.”

Giving details about the asana’s name, Dr Pavan Kohli, professor in orthopaedics and joint replacement and a spine surgeon, said, “We studied the posture of Lord Vitthala in a temple and found its benefits. Hence, we named it Vitthalasana. The study was carried out in 2018 in 34 subjects where more than 60 per cent of the patients experienced improvement not only in their posture, but also in their health condition. Most of the patients who participated in the study had undergone knee replacement surgery and suffered from spine/back problems.”

Kohli also created Samarth Namaskar, which was approved and launched by the Narendra Modi Government in 2015. It was found to be more beneficial than Surya Namaskar and was approved by the ICMR.

“We found that patients who post-surgery took 10 days to walk or recover could do so within four days after their surgery by practicing Vitthalasana, The study was undertaken in Dervan of Ratnagiri district at a hospital named Walawalkar hospital, said Kohli.

Talking about the asana, Kohli said, “One need to stand correctly with an erect spine and both hands placed on the waist like the way the form of Lord Vitthala stands in temples. The posture has to be maintained for one minute with eyes closed with full concentration. Post one minute, the patient is required to walk backwards for five minutes. The six-minute asana three times a day will not only improve one’s back, but also improve stability, posture, yogic breathing and body ergonomics.”

The asana is beneficial for those suffering from arthritis, spine problems, knee compression, sciatica and can be practiced routinely anytime and anywhere, Kohli said.

Shailaja Shinde, 64, an economist from Pune who practices Vitthalasana daily after undergoing total knee replacement surgery at a city hospital on May 28, said, “Post-surgery, my recovery was within a few days only due to the asana. In the asana, I was taught to stand in a straight position by erecting my spine and standing for a minute before walking backwards. Not only it has improved my back pain and strengthened by back muscles, but it has also helped in post-surgical recovery. Now I have also developed a liking towards Yoga after experiencing the benefits of Vitthalasana.”

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 15:04 IST