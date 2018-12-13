Pune lost 314 lives due to helmet-less riding

In the first 10 months of 2018, the city has witnessed 314 two-wheeler, helmet-less fatal accidents, of which 136 deaths were of youth in age group of 18-35.

The traffic branch under, the supervision of DCP (traffic) Tejaswi Satpute, has launched a mission to save lives of young riders on city roads.

Pune has witnessed 175 deaths in 2017 and 140 in 2016, all pertaining to two-wheeler helmet- less riders on city roads.

Satpute said, “The police have received a very good response at the educational institutions in creating awareness about traffic safety and the importance of wearing a helmet while riding. We need to take steps towards securing the lives of the younger generation.”

Civil society members have welcomed the Pune traffic branch’s efforts to educate the young brigade in the need and necessity of wearing helmets.

ACP (traffic ) Prabhakar Dhamale said that there was an urgent need of effort in bringing down the number of deaths caused due to riding without a helmet at the earliest.

“The city needs to realise the importance of wearing helmets in terms of safety and protection of their lives, while riding a twowheeler. “The traffic branch under instruction from DCP (Traffic) is taking very strong and effective steps in enforcing the helmet rule across the city,” he said. Welcoming the police chief’s initiative, Daljeet Goraya, an NIBM annexe citizens watch group member, who started a series of petitions against rash and negligent driving in the area, said there is a need for traffic police to give a serious thought about the way youngsters are dying on suburban roads in avoidable deaths.

“Not only educational institutes, but upcoming posh localities. The police must focus attention on these areas and implement innovative policing. Traditional traffic policing must pave way for effectively handling rash and negligent driving by youths who are endangering the lives of the citizens.

‘Their parents need to be booked and efforts must be taken by the police to take action which unfortunately, is not happening.The police need to go the extra mile” he said. Meanwhile, 22 traffic divisions of the city police have been instructed to take strict action against all kinds of violations.

