Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited have Rs 306 crore loss in 2017-18, not a single bus route is profitable

PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has faced loses of Rs 306.27 crore operational loss in the financial year 2017-2018. Despite having buses flooded with commuters on some routes, not a single bus route is making profit in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Ambarish Galinde, chief auditor of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) submitted the audit report of the PMPML for the year 2017-2018 to the standing committee and has also raised various objections in the report. The audit department has also suggested various measures to the PMPML in order to improve its financial state. The audit department said that PMPML’s per km expenditure is Rs 76.98, on the contrary the income is Rs 51.44 per km. This shows that the utility is incurring a loss of Rs 25.54 in each km.

PMPML’s dead mileage (when a revenue gaining vehicle operates without carrying or accepting passengers) is also high. PMPML’s buses have a total 25.86 lakh kms dead mileage in the year 2017-18. The main reason for this is poor planning. The distance between the parking place (bus depot where all the buses are parked) and the starting point of the route is excessive. The buses go empty before starting and ending their daily service. The audit department suggested that PMPML should have proper planning to reduce the loses incurred due to dead mileage.

No bus route profitable Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has registered a loss of .306 crore in the 2017-2018 fiscal year. The turbulent phase for the PMPML does not appear to be mitigating any sooner with new problems arriving before the department Audit report suggested following measures to bring down losses ◼ Scrap buses older than 7 years. ◼ Increase PMPML's revenue from advertisement. ◼ Keep maximum buses on the route and bring down the number of off road buses (buses that are parked in the depot or not working due to maintenance). ◼ Shut down loss-making routes and do route rationalisation. ◼ Bring down cost of maintenance and other expenditures. ◼ PMPML should rent out its properties as per market value and revise the contracts with all the parties. CORPORATIONS TO BEAR THE LOSS

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) was formed in October 2007. It was expected that both Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations (PCMC) would give financial help only for three years, and the company would become independent. However, since its inception in PMPML has not made any profit. The state government instructed both the corporations to bear the losses. Both the corporations are giving financial aid to PMPML and facing the brunt.

The audit department said that as per the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) norm the per cent of the off road buses (buses that are parked in the depot or not working due to maintenance) would be not more than 15.60 per cent in any transport utility, however it is almost double in PMPML. Total off road buses per cent is 29.70 in PMPML.

The audit report was submitted to the standing committee, however as the PMPML comes under the Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune Municipal corporation, the two civic bodies will bear the loss incurred by the PMPML.

The audit department also pointed out that the figures submitted by the PMPML to the audit department are varied which shows the poor co-ordination in different departments and there are chances of leakage in the PMPML. For example the traffic department of the PMPML said that PMPML is running buses on 411 routes and completed 11.38 crore kms running in the year 2017-18. But at the same time the statics department of the PMPML said that buses are run on 302 routes and completed 11.21 crore kms running. Not just that both the departments have disclose different amounts of income.Thus, the PMPML needs to look into this matter.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 14:33 IST