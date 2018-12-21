Pune man arrested for flashing minor and threatening to kill her mother

Umesh, alias Pappu Ravindra Sarkaniya, 31, a resident of Aundh hospital workers' quarters, has been arrested for exposing himself to a minor and then, threatening to kill the girl’s mother when she confronted him.

The five-year-old girl was playing in an area near the common toilet in the quarters. The accused entered the toilet, stripped and called the girl inside. The girl ran out and told her mother, the complainant in the case. The incident happened on December 15 at 2.30 pm. When the woman confronted Sarkaniya, he pulled a sickle on her and threatened to kill her if she reported the matter to the police.

Assistant police inspector (API) AE Khatal of Sangavi police station is investigating the case made the arrest on Thursday.

A case under Sections 354(a) (sexul harassment), 506(2) (criminal initimdiation) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act, Section 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Sections 12 and 18 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Pocso) Act, 2012 was registered against Sarkania at Sangavi police station.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 16:54 IST