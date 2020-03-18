e-paper
Pune mayor wants all foreign returnees compulsorily quarantined

pune Updated: Mar 18, 2020 20:11 IST
Murlidhar Mohol, Pune mayor on Wednesday, has demanded that everyone coming to India from abroad must be compulsorily quarantined.

The mayor wrote a letter to Rajesh Tope, state health minister, regarding the same and to instruct state authorities to ensure required provisions have been made at the Mumbai and Pune airport.

Mohol, in a letter, said, “It has been observed that almost all the 18 people who have tested positive for Covid -19 have either directly returned from abroad or have come in direct contact with someone who has. Although the government has instructed them to observe self quarantine, most of them fail to do so.”

Mohol also stated that a quarantine facility near airports will prove beneficial for the larger society.

