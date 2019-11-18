Pune mayoral polls: Mohol is BJP’s pick, Prakash Kadam files nomination from NCP

pune

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:15 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated its senior leader and corporator from Kothrud, Murlidhar Mohol, as the party candidate for the mayor’s post and Saraswati Shendge for the deputy mayor’s post in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, which are scheduled to be held on November 22.

Both Mohol and Shendge filed their nominations on Monday.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on the other hand has fielded Prakash Kadam and Chandbi Nadaf for the mayor’s and deputy mayor’s post respectively.

In the 166-member civic body, BJP has 99 members, including five members of the Republican Party of India (RPI), whose candidates contested on the BJP symbol. The NCP has 41 corporators, Congress - nine, Shiv Sena 10 and MNS has two.

BJP candidate Mohol is unlikely to face any major challenge in sailing through the mayoral polls, according to political observers

As per the draw, PMC mayor’s post is up for grabs for members from the open category. In the last elections, the BJP had given a chance to RPI for the deputy mayor’s post for 2.5 years, the former has decided this time to not share the post with the RPI.

According to BJP leaders, RPI will be given the opportunity at a later stage after one year has elapsed. After the BJP decided not to field any RPI candidate for the deputy mayor’s post, RPI’s Dilip Kamble was seen arguing with BJP city chief Madhuri Misal.

At a press meet after the nominations were filed, Misal justified the party’s move and said, “Since the past two-and-a-half-years, the RPI candidate was the deputy mayor and then we have given each of their candidates respectable posts in the corporation, such as group leader, standing committee member and tree authority members. We have kept our promise.”

Misal also added that as per the party policy, the new mayor will be appointed for a year and then another mayor will be elected.