Pune municipal corporation standing committee keeps LED light plan switched on

Outgoing standing committee chairman of the Pune municipal corporation (PMC), Yogesh Mulik, on Thursday, announced that the committee has cleared the procurement of 52,000 new (liquid emitting diode) street lights for the city.

The standing committee and its chairman effectively hand over to a new selection of committee members from today, though the naming of a new chairman could take until the end of the month.

The procurement of the LED lights comes on the back of the current LEDs in use being of a sub-standard quality.

Mulik, and Shrinivas Kandul, chief of the PMC’s electrical department, briefing the media on Thursday, underlined how important it is to procure these LEDs for the city.

The state government has given clear instructions to all municipal corporations to purchase LEDs only from state- appointed contractors.

Kandul informed the media that the firm, in keeping with the above guideline, that would provide the LEDs to the PMC is Philips. “The LEDs are likely to be here in the next three months,” he said.

Kandul said that some of the LEDs will be used in the 11 newly merged villages.

The net spend forecast, by an electric department member requesting anonymity on the new LEDs and light fitting requirements is Rs 24.55 crore.

