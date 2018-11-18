Pune now boasts of healthy living with 120 open gymnasiums set up by civic body

At 6.30 am the winter chill is in the air, as several of the senior citizens, ensconced in sweaters make their way to Marutirao Gaikwad garden near police motor vehicle workshop, Aundh. A set of gym equipment glistened with dew drops, awaiting these regulars to begin their exercise. This has been the scene for the past two years, ever since this equipment made its appearance in the garden. This city now boasts of 120 open gymnasiums inside gardens and on wide footpaths.

People using the simple machine exercises of stretching leg and hand machine (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

“It was ex corporator Dattatreya Gaikwad who thought of getting these installed inside this garden, which initially drew parents with small children for playing, but with this free to use gym equipment, it has become easy for some us to follow a routine,” said Dr Pabhakar Ullangwar, a senior citizen living in Aundh and also vice president of the Aundh Jhest Nagarik Sangh, a senior citizens group.“I encourage seniors in my group to come and try out some of these equipments too. They are all well maintained and very easy to use. Some of us also know how to use these equipment but few of us feel that an instructor would help the first time to understand how to use these fitness machines,” he added. Like Dr Ullangwar, his colleagues begin with simple machine exercises of stretching leg and hand machine.

This city now boasts of 120 open gymnasiums inside gardens and on wide footpaths. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

Sajid Sheikh who works in the Forensic laboratory on Raj Bhavan road and, lives in the quarters at Raj Bhavan road but prefers to come to this Aundh garden simply because he can exercise on the cross beams, or try out all the equipments for free. “The best part of coming here is that unlike other gymnasiums, this one is open on Sunday too and one can come here during the day or even in the evening until the garden closes,” said Sheikh.

A resident of Navi Sanghavi, and far away from her home state of Mizoram, Maengi Colney, came to know of this open gymnasium by accident. “I used to bring my children to this park and had no idea that this open air gymnasium too was built and it was free to use. But looking at them every day, made me think of using them too and here I am, every day at 7 am, without fail to begin my exercise routine. What is best about this open air gymnasium is that one can breathe in the fresh air while exercising rather than stare at the stuffy walls of a gymnasium,” she added.

People using the open gymnasium to keep up with exercises at Marutirao Gaikwad garden in Aundh (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

Similarly such open gyms have also been installed on a smaller scale on wider footpaths. There is one such gym in Bavdhan across Ram Nagar colony, painted in bright colours and it attracts a lot people, who are out of walks in the morning. Many teenagers are also seen enjoying on these exercise machines. Sayali Joshi is one such eager youth who loves to jump on the horse rider equipment. “I came across this open gym while jogging, hence I stopped to check it out and now I make it a point to come daily.”

Sanjay Kher a senior citizen loves this concept of open air gymnasium. ‘It Bavdhan gymnasium was installed about six months ago and has been great for people like us who can’t go to gymnasium anymore after 50 and these exercise machines help you to atleast keep fit and take care of your daily exercise routine,” said Kher.

Speaking to Ashok Ghorpade of Garden Department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), he said, “The concept of open gyms was Garden deaprtment’s idea. We had seen such concept of gyms in foreign countries where such equipment was set up next to jogging tracks so we decided to introduce it within the public gardens.”

The first open gymnasium came up in November of 2016 in Walvekar garden in Sahakar Nagar. The Garden department had installed all kinds of gym equipment like Air walker, Horse rider, Cross trainer, Single chest press, Inversion machine, pommel horse, push bars, single seated pullar, sitting and standing twister, sit up board double, Sky walker, Surf boards, Thi-Chi Spinner, bench with fixed dumbbell, and Knee hip riser.

“After an overwhelming response from the residents of Sahakar Nagar, we started looking at other gardens in the city and the then standing committee chairman Ashwini Kadam was so impressed that she sanctioned Rs one crore for spreading this concept across the city,” said Ghorpade.

Where there is dense population, there the open gyms are much in demand with people making a queue to use it, like in Aundh, Wadgaonsheri, Sarasbaug and Sambhaji Udyan.

The total maintenance for gym equipment across the city is Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakhs per year. Initially after the equipment is installed, the first two years are maintained by the equipment company.

Types of equipment installed by PMC at Open Gyms across the city

Air walker, Horse rider, Cross trainer, Single chest press, Inversion machine, pommel horse, push bars, single seated pullar, sitting and standing twister, sit up board double, Sky walker, Surf boards, Thi-Chi Spinner, bench with fixed dumbbell, and Knee hip riser

PMC run Open Gyms

Aundh Baner Ward

Shahu Maharaj Pakshi Vihar Kendra – Bopodi

Marutirao Gaikwad Udyan – Aundh

Jaibhavani Udyan – Pashan

Shivaji Nagar – Ghole road ward office

Pankuvar Firodia Spurti Udyan – Model colony

Chitranjan Vatika – Shivaji Nagar

Kamala Nehru Park – Erandwane

Madhavrao Shinde Udyan – Wakdewadi

Kothrud – Bavdhan ward

Sant Dyneshwar Udyan – Rambaug Colony

Nilu Phule Udyan – Mayur Colony

Tatyasaheb Thorat Udyan –Kothrud

Bharatratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Udyan – Bhusari colony

Dhole Patil road ward

Limca Jogging park – Bundgarden road

Shahu Modak Udyan – Koregaon Park

Damodar Wagaskar Udyan – Koregaon park lane no 6

Jayprakash Narayan Udyan – near Pune Railway station

Yerwada – Kalas – Dhanori Ward

Ayappa Uddyan – Tingare Nagar

Rohan Jagdish Shinde Udyan – Dhanori

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Udyan – Phule nagar

Yashwantrao Chavan deshpremi udyan – Yerwada

Nagar road – Wadgaonsheri ward

Chandan Nagar Udyan, Chandan nagar

Viman Nagar Jogger’s park, Viman Nagar

Damodar Ravji Galinde Patil Udyan – Kalyani nagar

Raje Chatrapati Udyan – Bhrama suncity, Wadgaon Sheri

Bhavani Peth -Ward

Shri Akkalkot Swami Samarth Children’s garden – Bhavani Peth

Dr Shamrao Kalmadi Udyan – Ekbote colony.

Shrimant Bhairavsingh Ghorpade Udyan – Ghorpadi peth

Vishrambaug wada Ward

V D Vartak Udyan – Shaniwar peth

Maharana Pratap Udyan – Bajirao road

Lokmanya Nagar jogging park – Lokmanya nagar

Vijaynagar colony udyan – Vijaynagar

Bibvewadi ward

Srimati Gangubai bhimale udyan – Sandesh Society, Gultekdi

Matoshree Gayabai Bhanudas Vairage Udyan – Mira Society

Vithabai Pujari Udyan – Maharishi nagar

Hadapsar- Mundhwa Ward

Vithalrao Tupe Patil Udyan – Satavwadi, Hadapsar

Shahid Hemant Karkare Udyan – Satavwadi, Hadapsar

Shahid Abdul Hamid Ayurvedic udyan – Kausarbaug, Kondhwa

Vithalrao Shivarkar Udyan – Wanowrie

Kondhwa – Yevlewadi ward

Kakasaheb Gadgil Udyan – Padmavati

Vasantrao Eknath Bagul Udyan – Sahakar nagar

Shankarrao Ramchandra Tawre udyan – Tavre colony

Sinhagad Road ward

Pune Okayama friendship udyan – Sinhagad road

Sinhagad vikas Udyan – wadgaon budruk

Sarita Nagari – Sinhagad Road

Warje – Karve Nagar ward

Gangubai dhumal children’s garden – Ishan Nagari, Warje

H Bh P Janardhan Patelu choudhari udyan – Warje

Sahid Pradip Tathwade udyan – Karve Nagar

Dr Shamaprasad Mukherjee udyan – Patwardhan Baug

Sant Dynaneshwar Udyan – Erandwane

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 14:48 IST