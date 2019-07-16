Pune on my mind: ‘City a startup destination with many strengths but some infra hurdles’

Pune is regularly ranked among the top five startup hubs in the country and this is not just a new, 21st century ‘IT startups’ phenomenon. For many decades now, Pune has been a leading manufacturing startup destination. Today, Pune region is the top manufacturing destination in the country.

Multiple factors impact a city or an area’s ability to become a successful startup hub. The gold standard for this is of course, the ‘Silicon Valley’. All startup hubs around the world often try to benchmark themselves with the San Francisco Bay Area. While some success factors can vary, many of the key ones remain consistent all over the world – whether it is the San Francisco Bay Area, or Tel Aviv, or Beijing, or Bengaluru, or Pune.

Let us look at some of the factors that work well for Pune, and some that don’t.

Availability of talent

The first thing to look at is the availability of talent- in terms of specific domain and problem-solving skills; talent and experience in terms of entrepreneurial skills.

Pune has historically been a centre of learning and knowledge. Many top colleges, universities and research institutions are located in the city. All these help in providing an excellent talent pool. By some accounts, Pune has the highest number of research labs in the country, spanning from defence, life sciences, chemistry, energy, earth sciences, engineering, computing, and more. One of the top CSIR Labs (National Chemical Laboratory), the second oldest engineering college in India (COEP) and one of the best new science institutions (IISER, Pune) are all based here.

Availability of companies

The second important factor to look at is a set of established, mature companies. These companies provide multiple important contributions to a startup hub. Firstly, some of their experienced alumni can often become good entrepreneurs. These alumni have solved complex problems, looked at the global market, and have exposure to the latest tech and market needs. Secondly, these big companies also provide good pilot customer sites for small startups. Sometimes, these big companies also turn into investors and partners. Pune has many such big companies, especially in manufacturing, and some in the IT/software space as well.

Availability of mentors

The third important factor for becoming a successful startup hub is the availability of mentors, angel investors and VCs (venture capitalists). Mentors are critical for startups, especially during the early stages. Angel funding is important to seed a new idea towards a prototype development and VCs are important to scale a startup towards market success. While Pune has plenty of good mentors, the availability of early stage and late stage funding is limited, compared to some of the other startup hubs in the country, and around the world. This can be a potential weakness for the Pune startup ecosystem.

Startup community

A related factor to mentoring is the presence of a wider startup community. Pune does well here. Informal communities and organisations such as Punetech, Pune Open Coffee Club, TiE Pune, SEAP, Venture Centre, MCCIA and others, help startups and budding entrepreneurs.

Two more related factors for success of startups are – urban infrastructure and quality of life. Both are critical for attracting top talent, as well as customers and VCs. Pune does very well on the ‘quality of life’ metric. While the city has grown a lot and changed significantly over the past two decades, it still retains a small city charm, with smaller commute times, good weather, and a less rushed life style (of course, all this is ‘relative’ to some of the other large cities in India).

However, when it comes to connectivity (especially air connectivity), Pune fares poorly compared to its peers. Lack of a good international airport has affected many companies’ plans about setting up new and bigger centres in Pune. As described earlier, these big companies are a critical success element for a successful startup ecosystem. Pune doesn’t have a good presence of large tech leaders such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Intel, Samsung and others.

As Pune grows, the existing infrastructure is also under severe strain. Pune is lagging behind the other startup hubs in India, with respect to infrastructure development (metro, ring roads, airport). If these are not accelerated, Pune will fall behind, in spite of the many other advantages, which were discussed earlier.

To sum up, if some of the infrastructure issues are addressed, Pune has the potential of becoming a leading global (not just Indian) startup hub.

My earliest memories of Pune

My earliest memories of Pune are of early, mid-1970s Deccan Gymkhana and Prabhat road areas. Empty streets, beautiful stone bungalows with big gardens, quiet neighbourhoods.

State of Pune today

A city with an illustrious past, a great present, and tremendous future potential… but stuck with some fairly basic infrastructure challenges.

One change I want to see

One thing I would like to change is infrastructure.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 14:49 IST