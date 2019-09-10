Pune police fastest in Maharashtra for passport checks

pune

Sep 10, 2019

The Pune police have earned the distinction of being the fastest department in Maharashtra to complete the process of police verification for passport applications.

Congratulating the efforts of the police department, Anant Takwale, regional passport officer, Pune, said, “This is indeed an achievement for us that the Pune police department is the fastest in the state as far as the police verification of the passport applications is concerned. Currently, the police verification is done in four-five days.”

“Taking a cognisance of this progress, the Maharashtra governor has felicitated the Pune police department. This comes as a major relief for residents, the reduction in verification time has ensured quicker delivery of passports to the applicants,” added Takwale.

K Venkatesham, commissioner of Pune police, attributed this success to the efforts of the entire department along with the technological advancements that have been undertaken by the Pune city police recently.

Venkatesham said, “Earlier it took at least 20 days for us to complete the verification for the passports. However, with the technological advancements such as tab systems of police verification, we have been able to mitigate the time taken for police verification of passports.”

Talking about the felicitation from the state governor, Venkatesham said, “Pune police department was felicitated, not only for the expedited police verification for passports, but also for a host of other public-oriented initiatives undertaken by us.”

According to Venkatesham, hand-held electronic tablets are now used by the police personnel for verification of the address of the passport applicant. The tablet has an application called mPassport Police, which has been developed, by the ministry of external affairs.

Passport verification ranking

(Top 3)

Pune: 5 days

Nagpur: 6 days

Nanded, Bhandara: 9 days

(Bottom 3)

Hingoli: 230 days

Dhule: 112 days

Jalna: 57 days

Sep 10, 2019