Pune rains: FYJC admission deadline extended

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:18 IST

First year junior college (FYJC) students have till 4pm today to complete the admission process under the third merit list.

The state education department and the centralised admission process (CAP) committee have extended the deadline given the inclement weather and flood situation in parts of the city.

The third general merit list of the FYJC admission was declared on August 1 and the last date to complete admission procedure was August 5. However, schools and colleges remained shut on August 5 and 6, therefore students were unable to complete the admission process.

Pune division CAP committee took the decision on Wednesday to extend the deadline to August 8. “This is the last round of the FYJC admissions. The extension is being given since the students could not complete the admission procedure because of the two day holiday. Admissions will close by 4pm on Thursday.” said Meenakshi Raut, deputy director of education, Pune and incharge of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) committee.

A total of 21,492 applications were received under the Pune division in this third round out of which 15,852 students were allotted seats. Colleges were alloted to 6,323 students according to their first preference.

“Students that do not take admission despite getting the college of their first preference will have to wait for the special round. While the students who have been allotted the college from 2 to 10 preference can complete their admission process till August 8,” added Raut.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 16:17 IST