e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune reports 3,658 coronavirus cases, tally mounts to 81,771

Pune reports 3,658 coronavirus cases, tally mounts to 81,771

Pune’s 893 new coronavirus cases were found in the Pimpri Chinchwad area where the case count now stands at 20,686.

pune Updated: Jul 31, 2020 14:26 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Pune
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Pune to conduct review meetings with elected representatives and local authorities on the measures taken to tackle the spread of Covid-19 on Thursday.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Pune to conduct review meetings with elected representatives and local authorities on the measures taken to tackle the spread of Covid-19 on Thursday. (ANI File Photo )
         

The Pune district reported 3,658 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the case tally to 81,771, a health official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the district rose to 1,922 with 64 patients dying, he said.

“Of the 3,658 new cases, 2,402 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits where 51,629 cases have been recorded so far,” the official said.

Click here for coronavirus coverage

“However, 1,315 patients were also discharged from the hospitals on recovery,” he added.

893 new coronavirus cases were found in the Pimpri Chinchwad area where the case count now stands at 20,686.

tags
top news
Charter flights to move Ashok Gehlot MLAs to Jaisalmer amid poaching fears
Charter flights to move Ashok Gehlot MLAs to Jaisalmer amid poaching fears
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
BJP sends legal notices to Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar over Covid scam claims
BJP sends legal notices to Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar over Covid scam claims
China says its Beidou system now fully operational, to challenge US’s GPS
China says its Beidou system now fully operational, to challenge US’s GPS
No Dalit among 200 priests invited for Ram temple event. What Mayawati said
No Dalit among 200 priests invited for Ram temple event. What Mayawati said
American people overwhelmingly back India over China: Survey
American people overwhelmingly back India over China: Survey
‘He was toying with bowlers’: L Balaji lauds former India batsman
‘He was toying with bowlers’: L Balaji lauds former India batsman
25 Years of Mobility in India | Desh Ki Digital Udaan
25 Years of Mobility in India | Desh Ki Digital Udaan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In