Pune’s gets its first cyber crime police station in Shivajinagar

The city got its first cyber police station, which was inaugurated by police commissioner K Venkatesham, on Wednesday. The new cyber police station is located in Shivajinagar in the vicinity of the police headquarters where a cyber lab was functional earlier.

The cyber crime operation was run out of the terrace of the police commissioner office’s building which does not have an elevator or an escalator. That made it difficult for senior citizens and differently abled citizens to reach the cyber crime cell. The new place was built on a more accessible level and hence, was granted the status of a police station.

While launching the cyber police station, commissioner Venkatesham announced the total number of complaints received by the cyber crime cell. The cyber cell had received 5,741 complaint applications in the year 2017, more than double the number received in 2016 – 2,079. The total number of complaints received in 2018 is 4,461.

He also said that the city police have managed to return ₹3.93 crore to the complainants who had lost money through online frauds. In 2017, the cyber cell refunded ₹69.64 lakh to 144 victims who had complained to the department about online fraud.

The process of launching a cyber police sation was underway during the tenure of Rashmi Shukla, who was the former police commissioner. With the increase in the number of cases over the years (as seen by numbers stated above), the police station has finally seen the light of the day.

During the inauguration, besides commissioner Venkatesham, Shivaji Bodkhe, joint commissioner of police; Pradip Deshpande, additional commissioner of police, crime; Ravindra Sengaonkar, additional commissioner of police, were present along with Jyotipriya Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), cyber crime.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 14:18 IST