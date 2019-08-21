Pune’s Kapur breaks into top 10 in U-19 boys singles world ranking

pune

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:16 IST

Pune: Varun Kapur from Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA), who recently clinched the under-19 boys singles title at the RSL Lithuanian Junior 2019 competition, enters the top 10 slot in the under-19 boys singles world ranking. The city player is at the 9th position in the ranking list released by world body Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday.

Kapur (16) has had a good run in 2019 so far, having clinched titles in Croatia, Cyprus and Lithuania junior internationals.

He finished runner-up in the Russian junior international and wins bronze in the Bulgarian junior. In 2018, Kapur was victorious in the Dubai and Slovakia junior internationals and finished runner-up in the Mongolian junior international.

Kapur said, “It is satisfying as well as challenging, as I have to work hard to maintain the position. It motivates me to do better. NKBA has played an important role. They have consistently supported me as well as worked towards my overall improvement. I would like to thank NKBA, Kanetkar Sports Foundation (KSF), equipment sponsors Li Ning and my parents for their support.”

Nikhil Kanetkar said, “Varun is young, but maturing well. He knows how to play against players having different styles of game. This jump in ranking should motivate him to work harder and aim higher.”

NKBA trainees’ climb

The past one year has witnessed an upward climb in rankings for trainees at NKBA. Purva Barve was world number 8 in the under-19 girls singles category and also India number 2.

Pratul Joshi achieved India number one rank in the men’s singles category while Sanyogita Ghorpade achieved India number 2 rank in the women’s Doubles category.

Sukant Kadam was world number 2 in the Para Badminton SL4 Men’s Singles and Arya Jadhav was the bronze medallist at the under-21 Youth Asian Deaf Championships.

Varun Kapur Stats:

Age: 16 years

Current Ranking: 9th (World Rank) in Under-19 Boys Singles

2018: Won Dubai & Slovakia Jr.Internationals; Runner up in Mongolian Jr.International

2019: Winner in Croatia, Cyprus & Lithuania Jr. Internationals; Runner up in Russian Jr. International; Bronze Medallist in Bulgarian Jr

Senior inter-district state championship: Barve pips her senior Pandit to lift title

A top-class performance by eighteen-year-old Purva Barve ensured victory over her senior Neha Pandit 21-11, 21-19 to lift title in Yonex Sunrise Maharashtra senior inter-district state open championship in Parbhani on Sunday.

The top seed took 40 minutes to overcome 31-year-old Neha Pandit. It was Barve’s first victory over city-mate Pandit.

“I have faced her in districts around five years back and lost the game. This time, I played patiently and aggressively which helped me to succeed. I had not played against her recently, so I didn’t know her game. I played one point at a time and tried to remain positive,” said Barve, who trains at Nikhil Kanetakar Badminton Academy.

In the semi-finals, Barve had defeated fourth seeded Mrunmayi Saoji 21-18, 21-9.

Kapur wins in Klaipeda

Top seed Varun Kapur from Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA) defeated second seeded Slovakia player Andrej Antoska 21-17, 21-19 to clinch the under-19 boys singles title at the RSL Lithuanian Junior 2019 that concluded at Klaipeda, Lithuania, on Sunday.

Varun displayed a good game and prevailed over his second seeded opponent in a 31-minute encounter.

In the semi-finals, Varun defeated fourth seeded Hans-Kristjan Pilve from Estonia 21-14, 21-16.

“I learnt a lot from each round in this tournament. I would love to come back and play over here sometime in the future,” said Kapur.

“The final was a close match and both of us had to be patient throughout the game. I am happy to come out on top. My opponent from Slovakia was tall and was amazing from baseline. I tried to be patient and keep moving him to all corners,” said Kapur.

“Kapur is maturing well. Five junior international under-19 titles at 16 is good and he is able to handle the pressure well as most kids are a year or two older to him. He needs to keep working hard and strive to do better over the years to come,” said Nikhil Kanetkar, coach of Kapur.

Manas, Paprakar win gold in team championship at Kazakshtan

City-based tennis players — Manas Dhamne and Arnav Paprakar — showed their prowess by clinching gold in the under-12 Asian Team championship held at Kazakshtan. The duo representing the country qualified for the finals by beating Chinese Taipei 2-1 to win the coveted title.

The U-12 boys’ team reached the finals of the championship by staying unbeaten in league stages. Dhamne and Paprakar trains at Adar Poonawalla Maharashtra Tennis Academy under coach Aditya Madkekar and trainer Kaifi Afzal. Twelve-year-old Dhamne remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

U-12 Asian Team Championship is team based with every tie consisting of three matches, including 2 singles and 1 doubles. The Indian team won two matches 2-1, both singles, to win the gold.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 16:14 IST