Pune’s Khadki Cantonment Board clears garbage spot in defence land

The Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) has initiated steps to clean up massive, illegal garbage dumping on a 450-metre stretch adjoining St Thomas Church and State Highway Safety Patrol headquarters on the Khadki-Aundh road after the matter was raised by Hindustan Times.

The vacant plot on Aundh road carries a board stating “Defence Land Maintained by MH Kirkee”, but there was no evidence of any maintenance done by MH (Military Hospital) Khadki. Instead, the entire stretch was being used for dumping garbage and rubble, without any action either from KCB or MH, Khadki.

After the matter was raised by HT with Amol Jagtap, KCB’s chief executive officer, BS Naik, KCB health superintendent, made a spot visit on December 7 to examine the illegal rubbish dumps. “The spot comes under the jurisdiction of Military Hospital (MH), Khadki. We have taken pictures of the garbage dumping at this spot and will write to MH to clean up the spot. If they give us permission, we will do the work ourselves,” said Naik during his visit to the location.

Following his visit, KCB officials, including two health inspectors, employed 15 workers and used two earth moving machines to clear the spot of rubble and garbage on December 16.

On December 19, Naik said, “We have cleared the garbage with the permission of Military Hospital, Range Hills. We plan to put up warning boards to prevent open garbage dumping at this spot. By next week, we will fence the entire area to prevent littering.”

The 450-metre stretch had heaps of rubble, rotting fish and poultry waste, large quantities of plastic bags, bottles and other rubbish. Area residents said that vendors from the kiosks on the Khadki-Aundh road were mainly responsible for dumping the waste generated in their establishments. In the mornings, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s conservancy staff would burn garbage at this spot as a routine activity.

Mahesh Jadhav, a resident, said, “Many roadside vendors dump garbage here during the night. However, the officials concerned from KCB have turned a blind eye to this nuisance all along.”

On their part, the KCB explained that they could not take action as the land did not belong to them. “We will put up a warning board at the site to check garbage dumping, before taking any strict action,” Jagtap said.

Another resident, Ramesh Mane, said, “Many fish vendors on Aundh road are responsible for dumping garbage on the defence land. KCB should take strict action against these vendors.” A KCB official said that fish sellers along Aundh Road do not come under the jurisdiction of KCB and it was therefore difficult to take action against them.

Dumping ground to turn into a conversation spot

To put an end to illegal dumping of waste at the junction of Aundh-Khadki road and Park road, the Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) has converted the spot into a popular public meeting point.

The cantonment authorities were facing criticism over open garbage dumping, especially along the Park road, as despite regular cleaning of the spot people continued to dump waste. The open land turned into a common feeding site for cows, pigs and other animals. Rainwater mixed with garbage made the spot messier during the monsoons.

According to the officials, the garbage, which gives the area an ugly look, was dumped by residents, small eateries and vendors, turning the spot into a public inconvenience for those living in the bungalows of Ammunition Factory and Queen Mary Technical Institute for Differently Abled Soldiers (QMTI).

After the issue was raised by Hindustan Times, KCB officials swung into action and cemented the spot, besides putting up a warning notice banning dumping of any waste. The KCB health superintendent also issued notices to small hoteliers and vendors located in the neighbourhood of imposing fine if found dumping waste at the said spot. The cantonment also plans to set up a shed and put up benches for senior citizens at the place and turn the spot into a public meeting area.

