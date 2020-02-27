Pune’s R&D giants go open house for Science Day: Here’s the essential list

pune

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 22:11 IST

Research centres in the city will open their facilities to citizens on the occasion of ‘Science Day’ on Friday.

From science exhibitions, to debates, to open days, a number of events have been planned by various institutes in the city.

Science Day is celebrated on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman effect’ by physicist CV Raman. This year, the theme of the National Science Day (NSD) is “Women in science”.

Lecture at CSIR -National chemical Laboratory

CSIR will hold a National Science Day lecture titled ‘Technological challenges: Missiles and Space Defence’. U Rajababu, project director, Mission Shakti, DRDO, Hyderabad will speak about the various challenges faced during a space mission. The event will take place at 11 am at National chemical Laboratory auditorium. An award function will also be held.

Meet scientists at IITM Pune

Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pashan, will observe an open day from 10 am to 5 pm. Students can interact with the scientists at the institute and know about the various research subjects in the field of meteorology.

Muktangan Exploratory

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Muktangan Exploratory will be organising a free visit to the centre’s exposition hall and demo sessions. This will be for students from Class 7-9. Here, they can learn about the latest inter active scientific, cutting edge technology exhibits/ models on themes like planetary motion, perpetual motion, rising arc and floating ball . This hall is a new addition and was inaugurated on February 7. There will be free demos to commemorate the Raman Effect discovered. The programme is from 2 pm to 5 pm at Muktangan Exploratory school, Senapati Bapat road.

Iucaa’s astronomy hunt

Inter University centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics Pune (Iucaa) has programmes spread over two days with an open day for public from 10.30 am to 4.45 pm on both days. The highlight of this programme will be a question and answer session with J V Naralikar and Somak Raychaudhary besides a multi wavelength Astronomy ‘Hunt’ across the campus. Public science talks will also be held till 7pm

Nanotechnology at Agharkar Research Institute

Agharkar Research Institute will host an open house with an exhibition. Visitors will be informed of fossils, medicinal plants, crop varieties, diatoms, lichens, fungi, zebrafish, hydra and nanotechnology. The event will be held from 10 am to 4 pm.

State of the art tools on display at National Centre for Cell Science

The National Centre for Cell Science will organise an open day from 10am to 5pm. Visitors will get a chance to see animal cells, bacteria and fungi. State of the art biotechnology tools will also be on display

Evolution at SPPU

Centre for Modelling and Simulation (CMS), Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will hold an audio visual exploration of evolution with activities, discussions and demonstrations from 11.30 am to 5pm at Kelkar Lab, CMS.

Sky gazing

Sanshodhan and Khagol Vishwa will hold an overnight sky gazing, introduction to night sky with slide shows about universe and astronomy, and looking through the telescope to see Venus, Moon, Jupiter, Mars and Nebula etc on February 29 at Jawan (near Tikona Fort) from 8.30 pm to 6 am.

BOX

Fact file

-The National Science Day (NSD) is celebrated on February 28, which is observed every year to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ by CV Raman

-CV Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930

-The National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) asked the government of India to designate February 28 as National Science Day in 1986

-The first National Science Day was celebrated on February 28, 1987