Home / Pune News / Pune shivers at 10.4 degrees Celsius, lowest temp in state on Sunday

Pune shivers at 10.4 degrees Celsius, lowest temp in state on Sunday

pune Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 22:05 IST
Namrata Devikar
Namrata Devikar
         

The city reported the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 10.4 degrees Celsius at Shivajinagar on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Mahabaleshwar was warmer than Pune at 13.9 degrees Celsius. Nashik also reported 10.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature whereas Parbhani in Marathwada reported 10.8 degrees Celsius.

Pashan reported slighting higher temperature than Shivajinagar at 10.7 degrees Celsius and Lohegaon reported 13.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.

The maximum temperature in the city was 29.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday which was 0.4 degrees less than the normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a gradual increase in night temperature during this week with mainly clear sky.

“As per the model forecast, a slight increase in night temperature is expected in this week making the nights a little less cooler,” said an IMD official.

The weather department had earlier stated that due to the cold northern easterly winds there has been a drop in night temperatures in the city. The cold winds travel to the southern peninsula which causes a drop in the mercury levels, said the weather department.

Top five cities with lowest temperature

Cities==Minimum temperature on Sunday (in degree Celsius)

Pune==10.4

Nashik==10.6

Parbhani==10.8

Aurangabad==12.2

Akola==12.7

Source: IMD

