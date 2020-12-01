Students of architecture from the city win 5th edition of Drawing Board competition

pune

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:33 IST

The fifth edition of - The Drawing Board - a competition for architecture students across South East Asia was won by Pune students, Purushottam Deth, Nikhil Patne and Somesh Kachawar.

All of them are students at VIT’s PVP College of Architecture and bagged a cash prize of Rs50,000 in a competition that saw participation of 1,300 students from 14 countries. The jury for the competition consisted of architect Takaharu Tezuka of Tezuka Architects - Japan; architect Bijoy Jain of Studio Mumbai - Mumbai and architect Rahul Gore of Opolis Architects- Mumbai.

This year’s design challenge aimed to provide humane living conditions for transient construction workers in India. To create successful housing for construction workers, they must feel that they are rooted in a given place. They should be able to experience a sense of community with their neighbours though they stay for a short time and change of families as per the construction demand. The design should foster a sense of community and participation.

The competition’s online streaming across multiple platforms was attended by 640 attendees from several countries. Organisers acknowledged the online format as one of the contributing factors to the increased response this year as compared to the offline format followed in the previous editions.

The first runners-up was a team from the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology, Bangladesh comprising Faisal Hossain, Sumaiyya Sultana, and Sadman Ali who won Rs 35,000 and a certificate. The third podium finishers were Anusha Mukherjee and Naman Shroff from Amity University, Kolkata, who won Rs 25,000 and a certificate. All the winners are also eligible for paid internships at Rohan Builders to experience real world design and execution.

This is the fifth year of this competition jointly organised by Bengaluru-based Mindspace Architects and Pune-based Rohan Builders.