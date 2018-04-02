Pune techie shoots self in the head, leaves ‘no one responsible’ note

A software engineer was found dead with a gunshot wound in his head in his brother's apartment in Wakad on Monday morning, officials said. The deceased was identified as Anand Yadav, 40, and was found in a bedroom in Rhythm Society located along Kalewadi Phata in Wakad.

His death was recorded as an accidental death at Wakad police station. According to assistant police inspector (API) Santosh Ghulve who is investigating the case, Yadav left brief note in which he mentioned in English, "No one is responsible. Myself."

He was found with a gunshot wound by his brother at around 8am on Monday when he tried to wake him up for work. Yadav worked at Nvidia company in Yerawada area of Pune for the past four months, according to the police. The deceased lived with his brother, the brother’s wife and their child.

Yadav's brother reported the incident to the police after which senior police inspector (PI) Satish Mane, PI (crime); Sunil Pinjan, API; Santosh Ghulve, API; DK Adhav and police sub-inspector GS Goday rushed to the spot. "He (the brother of the deceased) said he had heard something like a gunshot around 6am but had not paid much attention to it. We will know better when we record his statement," said PI Pinjan.

The gun was registered in his father's name, who is in the construction business. Yadav had returned from Thane only hours before the incident. He had picked up the gun on his way to Pune from his house in Thane.

"He was married in 2005 and got a divorce four years ago. He hailed from Thane and we suspect that he was involved with a woman there," PI Pinjan said.

Yadav was in Hyderabad before moving to Pune and has also worked in Noida, according to the police. His body was sent to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital for post-mortem. The police are investigating the matter.