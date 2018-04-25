Pune to get 12 exclusive e-toilets for women

In a ‘smart’ expansion of the city’s public amenities, mainly targeted at female convenience, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to build 14 ‘e-toilets’ at different locations in the city.

The e-toilet is an electronically run facility, where use of a coin allows access and the toilets itself are GPS-enabled. The toilet blocks are built entirely out of stainless steel.

Twelve of these 14 toilets will be exclusively for women, according to PMC officials.

The toilets come in two sizes; the small size costing Rs 9,96,000 to build, per unit; and the larger size costing Rs 18,48,000.

The different locations in the city include JM road, FC road, Model colony, Tukainagar and Gokhalenagar. The PMC has not released all the public locations yet.

Two of the e-toilets will be constructed exclusively for police personnel and are likely to be at the Shivajinagar police quarters.

The contract to build the toilets has been awarded to Erum Scientific Solutions.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Yogesh Mulik, standing committee chairman, said, “Funds needed for the project will come from the funds allocated to the city’s member of Parliament (Anile Shirole).”

“Following a proper procedure of awarding the tenders, the work has been contracted,” said Mulik, adding, “To operate the facility, an individual must use a coin which can be of any value.”