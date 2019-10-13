e-paper
Pune to get Diwali Ank showcasing Marathi writers from LGBT community on October 15

pune Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:48 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

Samapathik Trust, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), will release a Marathi LGBT Diwali Ank (magazine) on October 15, to keep Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) themed literature alive in the city. The annual magazine will also provide Marathi writers of the community a platform to showcase their talent.

The idea for the theme for the magazine came to Bindumadhav Khire, a LGBT rights activist and founder of Samapathik Trust, during a LGBT literature festival in 2018.

“One day after the festival, I was discussing with a bunch of friends how to keep the flow of LGBT themed literature alive. We thought of an annual magazine in the form of a Diwali Ank in Marathi. There is not a single magazine dedicated to the community in Marathi despite there being so many stories in this language. Hence to give Marathi writers of the community a platform, we thought of a Diwali Ank,” said Khire.

There is a magazine in English run by the Humsafar trust called ‘Bombay Dost’, but nothing in Marathi, added Khire.

The magazine will have articles, stories and poems on the LGBT theme. The magazine will consist of 115 pages and will be sold for Rs 100.

Khire highlighted two articles of importance in the magazine - Article 377 judgement, Article 377 case flowchart (details of how the case progressed from the beginning) and excerpts from the Supreme Court judgement.

“We are also giving a glossary of terms used by the community in Marathi, besides articles by Indian psychiatrist society position statement on sexual orientation, gender identity as well as World Psychiatric Association’s position statement on sexual orientation and gender identity,” said Khire.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 18:48 IST

