Pune will continue to witness very light rainfall: IMD

pune

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:21 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, forecast very light to light rainfall for Pune till, August 31.

On Tuesday, Pune city received 3 mm of rainfall while Lohegaon received 2.0 mm rainfall . The total rainfall recorded in Pune since June 1 is 1,475 mm.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Gujarat region; heavy to very heavy rainfall over east Rajasthan, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely during the next 24 hours. There will be heavy rainfall over coastal and south interior Karnataka and Odisha for the next three days,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head IMD department.

However, parts of Konkan including Raigad,Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are likely to get heavy rains in isolated pockets.IMD forecast heavy rainfall in the ghat section of Kolhapur and Satara on August 28 and 29. The intensity of rainfall will remain less especially over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, said officials

In a press statement, released on Tuesday, IMD indicated that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over central, northwest and northeast India and along West Coast.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 15:21 IST