Pune witnesses increase in minimum temperature by 1-2 degrees Celsius

Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining parts of the Pune district witnessed increase in minimum temperature by one to two degrees Celsius in the last few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current minimum temperature of 14.7 degrees Celsius will increase to 13 to 14 degrees Celsius between December 25 to 30. Along with this, the maximum temperature of 30.7 degrees Celsius will increase to 31 to 32 degrees Celsius in the coming few days.

Earlier this month, on December 17, the minimum temperature in the city dipped to as low as 8.3 degrees Celsius, but since then there has not been a major dip.

On Monday, the minimum temperature recorded in the city was 14.7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded to be 30.7 degrees Celsius.

When contacted, officials from IMD said, "In the coming 48 hours, the minimum temperature in the city will continue to be 14 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to cross 30 degrees Celsius mark.From January the minimum as well as maximum temperature likely to show declining graph ."

According to IMD officials, the cold winds coming from the north were not reaching the state and hence, the city was not affected by these cold winds and witnessed an increase in the minimum temperature.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 16:58 IST