Rechecking of papers: HSC students from Pune to approach high court

Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) students who have applied for rechecking of answer sheets have decided to approach the high court if the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) fails to meet their demand.

“We are demanding to get the photocopies of the answer sheets and results of rechecking. Earlier the board officials had given us the deadline of June 8, but today it is June 12 and majority of us have not got the photocopies of answer sheets and rechecking results,” said Ambekar.

“Today (Wednesday) all the students went to meet MSBSHSE chairman and requested her to speed up the process of rechecking the papers,” said Ambekar.

“We have given them a memorandum that if they do not give the photocopies by this weekend, we are going to move to the high court and file a complaint to get justice,” added Ambekar.

While, MSBSHSE chairman Kale said, “We have sped up the process of rechecking and getting the photocopies of answer sheets. The results will be declared soon and we appeal to all the students to cooperate with the board officials in this process.”

After the Class 12 results were declared on May 28, many students have applied to the Pune division office of MSBSHSE for rechecking and getting photocopies of their answer sheets. The HSC board has received 3,886 applications from students with a majority of them from the Science stream.

Earlier on June 6 when the students and their parents protested and demanded to get the photocopies of the answer sheets, the board officials had given an assurance to them to release the copies till June 8.

But as most of the students did not get it on Wednesday, again the students protested and went to meet MSBSHSE chairman Shakuntala Kale. They handed over a memorandum to speed up the process as most of the students are not able to apply for admission for higher studies.

“There are hundreds of students especially from the Science stream who have failed and have applied for rechecking. There are students who have cracked the JEE Mains and other exams and have failed in the HSC exams and they have doubts about the paper checking method,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, president of ‘Students Helping Hand’ an organisation working for students’ issues in the city.

