Risky ride for school students on the Katraj Dehu road bypass in Pune’s Ambegaon

Hundreds of students are risking their lives every day while commuting to various schools located off-Katraj-Dehu road bypass in Ambegaon by travelling through no entry zone and patchy service road laden with big potholes. The poor road condition along with constant traffic rule violations has once again come into focus after an accident on January 9 (Wednesday) when a bus carrying 15 students of the Podar international school tipped over on the service road. Three students were injured in the accident. While break failure was one of the reasons for the accident, the rocky stretch also contributed to the mishap as the bus driver could not control the vehicle, said the school authorities.

The 3-kilometre stretch in Ambegaon houses prominent schools and colleges in the area including Podar international school, Orchid international school, Aryan school and Abhinav college.

Also, the area has seen massive growth in the last three-four years with major development projects as Ambegaon was included in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. However, the poor road, often in shambles, pose threat to the lives of commuters every day.

“There is a lot of traffic on the service road and when trucks, as well as, buses ply on the narrow road, it causes a lot of problem especially for school going students. We have complained multiple times about the inconvenience, but no repair work has been undertaken so far,” said Ranjeet Pisal, a resident of Ambegaon.

Residents say the service road can hardly be called a road in the first place. “The cement road is built only half way. It is very bumpy and rough with stones and humps in the middle of the road,” said Pisal. Besides, there are hawkers who park their tempos at every 100 metres thus causing a lot of hurdles for people driving. This service road has no footpath and people walk from the middle of this road, thus making driving and manoeuvring a difficult job, he added.

Nilesh Pataskar, a resident of Windsor County, Ambegaon, said, “There is less number of crossings for people on the opposite side of the Katraj bypass, hence the service roads have a maximum load of vehicles. We often get stuck at the tunnel behind Bharati Vidyapeeth as it is the only road to get to the highway. Many are also seen travelling on the wrong side of the road hence creating chaos during peak hours.”

Aniruddh Pawaskar, head of PMC road department said while the area has been merged into civic body limits, the road is still under the National Highways Authority of India. “The road is still under the National Highways Authority of India and the central authority is responsible for its revamp,” said Pawaskar.

According to the traffic police PI Kamalakar Takawale, Bharati Vidyapeeth traffic division, “One cannot call the roads in Ambegaon as service roads. For instance, the road in Ambegaon Pathar is a very rough terrain, built on a slope and with an open gutter flowing on the side. We have installed a notice board for people to not drive on the wrong side. This road is about 60 to 70 metres long stretch where people drive in the wrong direction which is dangerous. If commuters are caught driving on the wrong side they have to pay a fine and an offence will be registered.”

Takawale said that although Ambegaon is now part of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), they have not yet paid heed to the fact of creating better service roads, which are needed with growing residential societies in the vicinity.

Bad state of roads leading to chaos

There is a lot of traffic on the service road and when trucks, as well as, buses ply on the narrow road, it causes a lot of problem especially for school going students. Also, commuters are travelling on the wrong side of thew road leading to traffic chaos.

Blame Game

The area has seen massive growth in the last three-four years with major development projects as Ambegaon was included in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. However, Aniruddh Pawaskar, head of PMC road department said while the area has been merged into civic body limits, the road is still under the National Highways Authority of India.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 15:06 IST