Rithwik foundation, an initiative to revive classical music and arts launched in Pune

Praveen P Kadle, chairman, Tata AutoComp systems limited, an avid classical music aficionado feels today’s generation is more attracted towards western,fusion and Bollywood music and to rectify that, he has thought of introducing and promoting Indian classical music and performing arts by setting up Rithwik foundation. “This foundation has been set up with an aim to promote awareness of Indian classical music and performing arts among the younger generation, with a focus on preserving the rich Indian heritage through digitisation of music and performances,” said Kadle.

“The foundation will be curating music festivals, baithaks and performances across India as well as internationally to rejuvenate interest in Indian classical music and performing arts,” he added.

This foundation will focus on promoting, Hindustani classical music, carnatic music, semi classical music like Ghazals, Sufi, Abhangs, as well as performing arts like Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odishi and other dance forms.

“The impetus will lie on reviving the old baithaks as well as holding various music festivals which will enhance the opportunities the upcoming artists get to showcase their talent and also gain financial support. Rithwik foundation will also reach out to Corporates and HNIs to seek support towards this cause,” explained Kadle.

“People have forgotten the art of listening to music and with the help of baithaks, we intend taking classical music to the youth as the performances will be in smaller groups and in households. This will enhance the awareness the classical music among the youth. We also intend to increase the awareness of Indian music within the international community. For this, we will take the help of various non resident Indian (NRI) groups and promote the baithak format abroad,” he added.

Going digital is also part of this foundation and intends to digitise the past performances of the great maestros and preserve the rich heritage of the Indian music and dance. This will be available in an e-library .“For any genre of music to remain popular, it has to be relevant to today’s times. Hence keeping music contemporary is essential. The foundation will focus onresearching various ways of ensuring that our traditional forms of music and musical instruments remain contemporary and relevant to the youth,” he added.

