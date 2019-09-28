Rohit Pawar, next in line for NCP throne, to contest from Jamkhed

pune

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew Rohit, will contest the Maharashtra assembly polls from Jamkhed assembly seat, while grandnephew Parth will not be entering the poll fray after tasting defeat during the recently-held Lok Sabha polls.

Sharad Pawar on Friday said that the party has decided to field Rohit Pawar from Jamkhed in Ahmednagar constituency. Rohit, 33, had formally submitted his application with the NCP’s Ahmednagar district unit, seeking a ticket from the party, while listing out reasons as to why is he the right candidate.

The assembly polls are scheduled on October 21.

Rohit started his electoral innings by contesting the zilla parishad polls in 2017. Rohit, a member of the Pune zilla parishad, has been seen accompanying Sharad Pawar on drought-related and other tours.

Rohit is likely to lock horns with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and minister Ram Shinde.

Parth has claimed that his father Ajit Pawar has asked him to stay away from politics. Ajit Pawar, in a press conference held on Saturday said that he has asked Parth to focus on farming and business, instead of politics.

The former state deputy chief minister resigned as the MLA without proffering any reason and was incommunicado till Saturday morning when he met Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence in south Mumbai.

About his own move on contesting assembly polls, Ajit Pawar said he will follow Sharad Pawar’s order. “I will follow what Pawar saheb asks me to do,” Ajit said when asked whether he will seek re-election from Baramati.

