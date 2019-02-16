Running is the best exercise for all age groups says, Ruchira Darda

Ruchira Darda – founder of Maha Marathon is excited for the tenth edition of Maha Marathon which will take place at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex, Balewadi on Sunday.

While talking with Jigar Hindocha, Darda explains the journey of Maha Marathon which started in 2016.

Your idea behind Maha Marathon?

The idea of Marathon came to my mind when I was watching one small run in Aurangabad. I felt that this is the simplest sport where everybody can participate. It is not necessary that you need to be a professional runner to part. You can just run for your health, it is the best exercise for all the age group.

Tell me something about past Maha Marathons?

We started in 2016 and we have completed two editions each in Nagpur, Nashik and Kolhapur and three editions in Aurangabad. It is the first time that we are coming to Pune.

Why Pune was included as a venue?

Pune is a city which appreciates running. The people here love to stay fit. The second reason is people love reading Lokmat here so run is for all of them.

What’s the difference between Maha Marathon and other marathons?

I assure you that this will be best of all. We have a very good technical team which takes care of everything. Take part in Maha Marathon and you will realise that how professionally things are done.

How much footfall is expected for the Pune event?

Till now 12,000 people have registered for the event and few more are expected to be the part. Amateurs, professionals, Iron man and accomplished runners will be part of our event.

From when are you planning to start a full marathon (42.2 km)?

At moment we have no plans for conducting a full marathon. Our focus at present is on increasing the number of runners in the 21-km run. We also want to spread our event to other parts of the states.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 16:47 IST