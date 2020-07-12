Rural Pune to support 10-day lockdown, strict enforcement to ensue

pune

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 16:46 IST

The villages on the outskirts of Pune declared as containment zones by the district administration on July 8 will support the10-day lockdown called by divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

The villages which were sealed include Manjri, Kadamwakvasti, Narhe, New Kopre, Khanapur, Shevalewadi, Wagholi, Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi, Khadakwasla, Kirkitwadi, Pisoli, Wadali wadi, Bhilarewadi, Urali Kanchan, Loni Kalbhor, Nanded, Manjri, Kunjirwadi, Kondhwe-Dhavade and Dehu.

“People have been following all the norms for the last three days. Now people will be following the 10-day lockdown as declared by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday,” said Sachin Baravkar, Haveli sub-divisional officer.

“We are yet to take a decision on how to allow essential services and milk distribution,” added Baravkar.

On Saturday, villagers at Kirkitwadi were following 10am- 2pm rules promptly. The gram panchayat volunteers were taking a fine from people who were not wearing masks.

“Most of the people are wearing masks, so we haven’t had many problems in the last three days. Most of the people are following rules,” said Satish Jadhav, Gram Panchayat volunteer, Kirkitwadi.

The volunteers were on duty from 9am to 7pm. In Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi, there was pin-drop silence on roads after 2pm.

“Generally people don’t roam outside after 2 pm, since morning people follow social distancing norms,” adds the owner of Indira medical.

Two-day break for six villages

Six villages, including Hinjewadi, Mangaon, Marunji, Nerhe, Jambhe and Kasarsai which had called a shutdown for a week starting from July 9 have taken a two-day break.

“The villages have been given a two-day break to stock up essential commodities as a 10-day lockdown has been declared,” said Tulshiram Raykar, village development officer, Hinjewadi.

However, villages are still not clear about whether industries and IT parks will work or not.

“We are waiting for a complete order to come, whatever district administration decides we will follow it. We might give people a break on July 13 as well,” said Samir Buchade, Marunji sarpanch.